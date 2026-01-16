Your Farm Bureau membership offers more than you realize. More than simply discounts, stories like these offer insight on getting the most out of your Farm Bureau membership.*

Next time you visit our website to learn more about a topic, update your membership profile or find out the details on an upcoming event, take a peek at the resources, services and savings in the member benefits section at ohiofarmbureau.org. And ask yourself, what can Farm Bureau do for you?

Produce Grower: Streamlining Labor and Energy Costs

Ben and Maria manage a 60-acre produce farm employing seasonal workers and operating several cold storage units. Time tracking errors and high utility bills were cutting into profits. Through Farm Bureau, they adopted the FieldClock Labor Solutions app with a $10 monthly member discount, simplifying payroll and compliance. They also requested a free energy audit through the OFBF Energy Program, which identified a more competitive electric supplier.

FieldClock reduced their payroll processing time by five hours per week, while the energy audit lowered annual utility costs by $1,800. Together, these benefits improved efficiency and allowed them to reinvest in irrigation upgrades that expanded their harvest season.

Multi-Generation Farm Family: Securing a Legacy and Protecting Assets

The Harris family farmed 1,600 acres across three generations and struggled to plan for ownership transfer while keeping up with all the other needs of the farm. They connected with a Nationwide’s Land As Your Legacy advisor through Farm Bureau to design a comprehensive transition plan. At the same time, they worked with a Select Partner agent to align their Nationwide farm insurance and liability coverage.

The family avoided costly estate complications and identified insurance efficiencies that enhanced their coverage. They gained peace of mind knowing their transition plan and coverage protect both their land and future generations.

Rural Homeowner: Building Safety and Community

Sharon, a rural homeowner, had experienced theft on her property and was concerned about recurring incidents in her area. She joined the Property Protection Program, posting a $5,000 reward sign that deterred trespassers. She also downloaded the Landowner Toolkit, which provided clear guidance on trespassing, dog laws and property rights.

With support from her local Farm Bureau and informed neighbors, Sharon helped reduce incidents across her neighborhood. The combination of visible deterrence and legal knowledge restored her confidence in living safely on her land.

Grain Operation: Managing Markets, Health, and the Road Ahead

Jason farms 2,400 acres of corn and soybeans in northwest Ohio. Managing price swings, hauling schedules and family responsibilities often made running the operation stressful. His Farm Bureau membership gave him tools to simplify the work and protect what matters most. With the StoneX Farm Advantage app, Jason tracks cash bids and futures markets in real time, helping him make timely, informed grain marketing decisions. During harvest, the Farmer’s Guide to Trucking Regulations helps him navigate hauling regulations and avoid fines while transporting loads safely. When rising premiums strained the family budget, he turned to Farm Bureau Health Plans for affordable, reliable coverage.

These resources now work together to keep his operation organized and his family secure. Farm Bureau helps Jason focus on efficiency, safety and long-term success both on the farm and on the road.

Garden Market: Turning a Backyard Hobby into a Business

Lauren, a suburban gardener, wanted to start selling her homemade jams but was overwhelmed by licensing and labeling requirements. She used the Small-Scale Food Business Guide to navigate cottage food laws and the Farm Bureau Bank credit card to access low-cost merchant processing with a $250 Clover discount.

Within six months, Lauren launched her home-based business at the local farmers market. The resources saved her over $1,200 in startup consulting fees and gave her the tools to operate legally, profitably and confidently.

Livestock Operation: Strengthening a Cattle Business

Robert owns an Angus cattle farm with five employees but struggled to retain workers due to inconsistent benefits and rising medical costs. He joined the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan to offer affordable employee health coverage. He paired this with AgriPlan, saving 10% on enrollment and gaining the ability to deduct some family medical expenses as business costs.

His annual savings was great, but the better benefits reduced employee turnover and positioned his operation for long-term sustainability.

Small Business Owner: Saving on Safety and Strengthening His Shop

Steve runs a small excavation and landscaping operation with eight employees. Rising workers’ compensation costs and the need for better safety equipment were cutting into profits. Through Farm Bureau, he joined the Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program, cutting his premiums by 38%. He also activated his Grainger discount, reducing costs on PPE, maintenance tools and facility supplies with

free shipping.

Together, the programs saved Steve over $9,000 a year while improving workplace safety and compliance. His team now works with better gear, fewer injuries and more confidence. Farm Bureau helped him strengthen his business and stay competitive through practical, cost-saving solutions.

For more on what Farm Bureau can do for you, visit ohiofarmbureau.org.

*Disclaimer: These stories are fictional examples created for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual members or experiences.