Nationwide

A message from Kirt Walker, CEO, Nationwide

Nationwide was formed when a group of Ohio farmers came together to get a fair price for auto insurance.

The company they founded, Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, was formed on April 14, 1926 — 100 years ago this year.

And, while we’re proud of the company we’ve become — we’ve grown into a Fortune 100 company that offers protection for much more than automobiles, including protecting families and their financial futures all across America — we’re just as proud of our heritage with the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Nationwide 100th AnniversaryIn the photo, you can see Lee Palmer, left, the first president of Farm Bureau Mutual, Murray Lincoln, right, Executive Secretary and future Nationwide CEO, and Ezra Anstaett, seated, the company’s first general agent. They are signing the first policy sold for what we know today as Nationwide.

To me, the amazing part of this photo is they had the foresight to take this picture in the first place! Remember, this is 1926. Taking a picture was not easy. It would have been scheduled
and planned.

Clearly, these men wanted this moment to be captured. Why? I believe it’s because they knew they were creating something special. Today, just one-half of 1% of companies celebrate 100 years in existence. It’s not easy to do. And I believe the reason Nationwide still exists today is because of our beginnings.

It’s no accident that we believe strongly in cooperative principles. Or that we believe our protection extends to the communities where we live and work through volunteerism and philanthropy. We learned these things from our heritage with the Ohio Farm Bureau.
Today, we’re proud to be one of the few companies that has made it 100 years in business. And we’re just getting started. For Nationwide, this isn’t the finish line — it’s the start of our next 100 years.

As we pause this year to celebrate our centennial, we remain grateful for our long-term partnership with the Ohio Farm Bureau. The future looks bright for Nationwide because we know our past informs our future.

 

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

