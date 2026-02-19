People are what make the difference. Whether it’s an event, a policy effort or just a good neighbor stepping in to help, progress is driven by those who choose to invest in those around them.

I’m sure every one of us can look back and point out a mentor, a family member or a friend who, through either their words or actions, helped get us where we are today. When I think back on my own journey, there were many people or opportunities that not only helped me see more in myself but opened doors to new possibilities.

I know that I may not have been able to go to college without the generous and impactful scholarships I received going nto my freshmen year at The Ohio State University. I also think about Curtis Paulson, Ph. D. and Rosemarie Rossetti, Ph. D., who were my agricultural communications professors, and Chuck Miller, my high school agriculture education teacher, who always challenged me to think differently, pushed me to be more and most importantly took the time to individually invest in me.

Investment and paying it forward is the heart of workforce development. It takes individuals, like us, stepping in to guide, encourage and support the next generation of agricultural leaders. In this issue of Our Ohio, you are going to see programs and opportunities designed to strengthen our workforce pipeline, and the best part is, every single one started because someone saw the need.

For Ohio Farm Bureau and our foundation, workforce development has long been a priority. Through strategic investments in scholarships and programs, our Youth Pathways, educational-focused programs, and partnerships are working to strengthen the pipeline from classroom to careers. Our goal is to not just create events, but provide students a connection within agriculture and a chance to keep growing.

As you flip through the pages, I encourage you to see where you can help pay it forward, too. It doesn’t have to be something big or even all at once. The development of our workforce can look like mentorship, providing support to our foundation, or even just volunteering with your local school, community, county Farm Bureau or agricultural youth program.

The opportunity to pay it forward is in front of all of us. Whether through giving, mentoring or staying involved, each of us has a role to play. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce today, we ensure agriculture remains strong, resilient and ready for tomorrow.

Online extra

The Ohio Farm Bureau Ambassadors Scholarship is the foundation’s new, premier scholarship in 2026. It is a $10,000 renewable award for up to three additional years. Applications close Feb. 28, but many more scholarships are open until March 31.