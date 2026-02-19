Ohio Farm Bureau supporting future agriculture leaders

People are what make the difference. Whether it’s an event, a policy effort or just a good neighbor stepping in to help, progress is driven by those who choose to invest in those around them.

I’m sure every one of us can look back and point out a mentor, a family member or a friend who, through either their words or actions, helped get us where we are today. When I think back on my own journey, there were many people or opportunities that not only helped me see more in myself but opened doors to new possibilities.

Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau
Sharp

I know that I may not have been able to go to college without the generous and impactful scholarships I received going nto my freshmen year at The Ohio State University. I also think about Curtis Paulson, Ph. D. and Rosemarie Rossetti, Ph. D., who were my agricultural communications professors, and Chuck Miller, my high school agriculture education teacher, who always challenged me to think differently, pushed me to be more and most importantly took the time to individually invest in me.

Investment and paying it forward is the heart of workforce development. It takes individuals, like us, stepping in to guide, encourage and support the next generation of agricultural leaders. In this issue of Our Ohio, you are going to see programs and opportunities designed to strengthen our workforce pipeline, and the best part is, every single one started because someone saw the need.

For Ohio Farm Bureau and our foundation, workforce development has long been a priority. Through strategic investments in scholarships and programs, our Youth Pathways, educational-focused programs, and partnerships are working to strengthen the pipeline from classroom to careers. Our goal is to not just create events, but provide students a connection within agriculture and a chance to keep growing.

As you flip through the pages, I encourage you to see where you can help pay it forward, too. It doesn’t have to be something big or even all at once. The development of our workforce can look like mentorship, providing support to our foundation, or even just volunteering with your local school, community, county Farm Bureau or agricultural youth program.

The opportunity to pay it forward is in front of all of us. Whether through giving, mentoring or staying involved, each of us has a role to play. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce today, we ensure agriculture remains strong, resilient and ready for tomorrow.

Online extra

The Ohio Farm Bureau Ambassadors Scholarship is the foundation’s new, premier scholarship in 2026. It is a $10,000 renewable award for up to three additional years. Applications close Feb. 28, but many more scholarships are open until March 31.

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: