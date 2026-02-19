Growing up on my family’s farm in Leesburg, Ohio, I knew agriculture would be a central part of my life.

But it wasn’t until I joined the Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau that I truly saw how my passion could translate into leadership, advocacy and a career.

Starting college in August 2023, I joined the Collegiate Farm Bureau thanks to a friend’s encouragement. That first year, I attended the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, Winter Leadership Experience and Ag Day at the Capital. These experiences introduced me to a network of mentors, industry professionals and fellow students who would become instrumental in shaping my path, building the foundation for the next steps in my youth pathways journey.

One pivotal moment came after Ag Day at the Capital in 2024. Katie Share, from the Ohio Farm Bureau staff, organized a gathering for Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters at The Ohio State University. During the event, a conversation about student organizations introduced me to the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT). That conversation sparked action: within weeks, Wilmington had an ACT chapter, and I helped secure national affiliation and funding to attend the National ACT Professional Development Conference in January 2025. Today, I serve as National ACT vice president, a role that would not have been possible without the Ohio Farm Bureau community encouraging me to take that first step.

My experiences within the Ohio Farm Bureau haven’t just expanded my leadership skills; they’ve allowed me to give back. In 2025 I served as a social media ambassador during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience and was a camp counselor for ExploreAg, Ohio Farm Bureau’s career exploration program for teens. These programs exemplify how Ohio Farm Bureau invests in youth, turning opportunities into experiences that shape futures.

I am incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received from the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, including being a recipient of the Darwin Bryan Scholarship as well as speaking opportunities to share my story at the Growing in Gratitude Dinner and OFBF Annual Meeting. The encouragement has enabled me to pursue opportunities that have pushed me to grow. It’s thanks to this network of mentors, peers and donors that I can proudly share that I’ve been accepted to Oklahoma State University in the Agricultural Communications (MS) graduate program for the fall 2026 term.

Reflecting on my journey, I’ve learned that leadership begins with using your voice to serve others. From attending my first events with Ohio Farm Bureau to serving as an ExploreAg counselor (pictured above) and National ACT officer, each step has reinforced the value of mentorship, community and giving back.

I am thankful to everyone in Ohio Farm Bureau who has supported me, guided me and helped me turn my passion into purpose.