March/April 2026 Our Ohio magazine
How did Ohio Farm Bureau help launch your ag career? That is the central question in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine.Read More
How did Ohio Farm Bureau help launch your ag career? That is the central question in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine, which is focused on workforce development. This edition has stories on ag career paths as diverse as the journey of a branch manager at Fostoria’s Legacy plant to ag journalism around the world with freelancer Jake Zajkowski. We hear from old friend Anita Cook at Stearns Homestead in Cuyahoga County, and about her ongoing mentorship of city kids who are interested in the industry, as well as tell the story of a county initiative that teaches kids life skills in rural communities and on the farm.
This also is a foundation-centric issue, which discusses funding the organization’s various opportunities for growth and includes the Foundation’s annual report. With a mix of first-person columns and features, we tell the diverse story of agriculture’s career paths and how Farm Bureau leads the way.
How did Ohio Farm Bureau help launch your ag career? That is the central question in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine.Read More
The opportunity to pay it forward is in front of all of us. Whether through giving, mentoring or staying involved, each of us has a role to play.Read More
I am thankful to everyone in Ohio Farm Bureau who has supported me, guided me and helped me turn my passion into purpose.Read More
I left Ohio in 2022, but there is one reason I continue to come back—a constant pulling factor: my Ohio agriculture community.Read More
We asked each of the chapter presidents what makes their Collegiate Farm Bureau essential and unique.Read More
Teaching agriculture in an elementary classroom is a great opportunity to spark a love of the industry in our youngest learners and have them share that with those at home.Read More
Stearns Homestead is home to one of the largest 4-H clubs in Cuyahoga County and has hosted 15,000 students for tours, becoming a learning center for youth to get up close and personal with farm animals.Read More
Starting with little ag industry knowledge, Cristen Cramer has embraced career growth through adaptability and learning.Read More
The ways in which Ohio Farm Bureau has played a role in helping members launch ag careers are as varied as they are rooted in the industry.Read More
The Multispecies Animal Learning Complex at Ohio State opened in January 2025, marking a significant investment in animal agriculture and public engagement.Read More