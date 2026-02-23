March/April 2026 Our Ohio magazine

How did Ohio Farm Bureau help launch your ag career? That is the central question in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine, which is focused on workforce development. This edition has stories on ag career paths as diverse as the journey of a branch manager at Fostoria’s Legacy plant to ag journalism around the world with freelancer Jake Zajkowski. We hear from old friend Anita Cook at Stearns Homestead in Cuyahoga County, and about her ongoing mentorship of city kids who are interested in the industry, as well as tell the story of a county initiative that teaches kids life skills in rural communities and on the farm.

This also is a foundation-centric issue, which discusses funding the organization’s various opportunities for growth and includes the Foundation’s annual report. With a mix of first-person columns and features, we tell the diverse story of agriculture’s career paths and how Farm Bureau leads the way.

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

