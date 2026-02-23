March/April 2026 Our Ohio magazine

How did Ohio Farm Bureau help launch your ag career? That is the central question in the March/April issue of Our Ohio magazine, which is focused on workforce development. This edition has stories on ag career paths as diverse as the journey of a branch manager at Fostoria’s Legacy plant to ag journalism around the world with freelancer Jake Zajkowski. We hear from old friend Anita Cook at Stearns Homestead in Cuyahoga County, and about her ongoing mentorship of city kids who are interested in the industry, as well as tell the story of a county initiative that teaches kids life skills in rural communities and on the farm.

This also is a foundation-centric issue, which discusses funding the organization’s various opportunities for growth and includes the Foundation’s annual report. With a mix of first-person columns and features, we tell the diverse story of agriculture’s career paths and how Farm Bureau leads the way.