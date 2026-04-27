At Ohio Farm Bureau, we recognize that agriculture looks different today than it did even a decade ago.

Many of our members are now farming part time, balancing off-farm careers or diversifying their operations. According to USDA data, it is estimated that 96% of family farms in the U.S. rely on other sources of income, and 77% of their total household income comes from off-farm sources.

At the same time, we see many who are just starting in agriculture, as well as the next generation preparing to take over family farms, bringing another set of challenges as they work to build and maintain businesses. The most recent Census of Agriculture shows that already 29% of farms in Ohio are new or beginning farmers, and that number only continues to grow.

That is why Ohio Farm Bureau is committed to supporting farms of all sizes and farmers at all stages. We know that these data points are not just a reflection of today’s economic pressures, but a reminder of the determination required to produce our nation’s food, fuel and fiber. Our goal is to stand by our members, empower them to find new ventures and build strong, healthy businesses.

Our work in supporting all farms of all sizes takes many forms, with collaboration at the center. We team up with Ohio State University Extension to provide targeted education and outreach to small and beginning farmers. We work with Farm Credit and AgCredit to improve access and support to first-time borrowers. And we continue to stand alongside Nationwide as they strengthen their focus on small- and medium-farm coverage. We also continue to look for places to provide support such as access to reliable healthcare through Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans, networking opportunities in our Young Ag Professionals program and a strong portfolio of member benefits and resources.

The Farm Bureau family is also investing in innovation as farmers and agribusiness owners pursue new opportunities through Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Growing Tomorrow Grant and American Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge. These programs give individuals the chance to get their ideas in front of the agricultural community and receive financial support to move them to the next level.

To tell the story of our farmers and the headwinds they are facing right now is to tell a story of resilience. While every farm operates differently, our goal is to grow with them, support their ideas and provide the resources they need for this season and the next.