Field with silos

At Ohio Farm Bureau, we recognize that agriculture looks different today than it did even a decade ago.

Many of our members are now farming part time, balancing off-farm careers or diversifying their operations. According to USDA data, it is estimated that 96% of family farms in the U.S. rely on other sources of income, and 77% of their total household income comes from off-farm sources.

At the same time, we see many who are just starting in agriculture, as well as the next generation preparing to take over family farms, bringing another set of challenges as they work to build and maintain businesses. The most recent Census of Agriculture shows that already 29% of farms in Ohio are new or beginning farmers, and that number only continues to grow.

Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau
Sharp

That is why Ohio Farm Bureau is committed to supporting farms of all sizes and farmers at all stages. We know that these data points are not just a reflection of today’s economic pressures, but a reminder of the determination required to produce our nation’s food, fuel and fiber. Our goal is to stand by our members, empower them to find new ventures and build strong, healthy businesses.

Our work in supporting all farms of all sizes takes many forms, with collaboration at the center. We team up with Ohio State University Extension to provide targeted education and outreach to small and beginning farmers. We work with Farm Credit and AgCredit to improve access and support to first-time borrowers. And we continue to stand alongside Nationwide as they strengthen their focus on small- and medium-farm coverage. We also continue to look for places to provide support such as access to reliable healthcare through Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans, networking opportunities in our Young Ag Professionals program and a strong portfolio of member benefits and resources.

The Farm Bureau family is also investing in innovation as farmers and agribusiness owners pursue new opportunities through Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Growing Tomorrow Grant and American Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge. These programs give individuals the chance to get their ideas in front of the agricultural community and receive financial support to move them to the next level.

To tell the story of our farmers and the headwinds they are facing right now is to tell a story of resilience. While every farm operates differently, our goal is to grow with them, support their ideas and provide the resources they need for this season and the next.

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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