farm stand produce

Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.

Tim Sheeley, Highland County

Hunter MeatsMaple Valley Farms is a 210-acre, sixth generation farm producing corn, soybeans and hay as well as a herd of beef cattle for show stock and breeding stock. They also raise Boer goats, sheep, club lambs, horses, chickens, ducks and geese. The family owns and operates Hunter Meats slaughterhouse for beef and swine. Hunter Meats, which started in 1928 as a service to the community, now services 17 different counties and gives the Sheeleys an opportunity to sell retail meat to local consumers. The family also raises a variety of poultry including chickens, ducks and geese specifically for local 4-H projects, state fairs and national poultry shows.

Terri Cory, Ross County, Cory Farms

CoryThe Cory family’s heritage near Chillicothe dates back to 1798. Today, the farm is operated by Joe and Terri Cory and son, Stephen, producing over 35 varieties of homemade jams, fresh-cut peonies, seasonal produce and a variety of other crops and vegetables. The farm recently purchased a green bean harvester that allows for larger yields by eliminating the need for labor-intensive hand harvesting. While the family is committed to production agriculture, they also prioritize consumer education by offering educational farm tours to provide consumers the opportunity to learn where their food comes from through an authentic, hands-on farm experience.

Madelyn Downing, Darke County, Downing Fruit Farm

DowningAs seventh generation farmers, Scott and Rachelle Downing carry on a family legacy producing peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries, alongside over 75 varieties of apples. Beyond the orchards, the farm grows high-quality sweet corn, tomatoes and melons, while also offering a diverse selection of flowers, landscaping plants and vegetable starts. The farm is home to several national award-winning apple ciders as well as apple butter, caramel apples, maple syrup, pure honey and a variety of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. By expanding into crops like lettuce, onions, potatoes and asparagus, the farm has extended its market season.

Greg Strausbaugh, Wood County

Greg Strausbaugh Greg farms alongside his wife and two children growing corn, soybeans and wheat and is also a licensed electrician. With a challenging farm economy, the Strausbaugh family made the decision to run older equipment that they maintain themselves and share resources with the local farming community. To supplement the farm’s income, Greg owns and operates Point Row Electric, a side venture specializing in agricultural electrical systems. His expertise is primarily focused on essential infrastructure projects, including grain bin setups, pole barns and residential structures.

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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