New farmer expansion grant helps grow ag business
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.
Tim Sheeley, Highland County
Maple Valley Farms is a 210-acre, sixth generation farm producing corn, soybeans and hay as well as a herd of beef cattle for show stock and breeding stock. They also raise Boer goats, sheep, club lambs, horses, chickens, ducks and geese. The family owns and operates Hunter Meats slaughterhouse for beef and swine. Hunter Meats, which started in 1928 as a service to the community, now services 17 different counties and gives the Sheeleys an opportunity to sell retail meat to local consumers. The family also raises a variety of poultry including chickens, ducks and geese specifically for local 4-H projects, state fairs and national poultry shows.
Terri Cory, Ross County, Cory Farms
The Cory family’s heritage near Chillicothe dates back to 1798. Today, the farm is operated by Joe and Terri Cory and son, Stephen, producing over 35 varieties of homemade jams, fresh-cut peonies, seasonal produce and a variety of other crops and vegetables. The farm recently purchased a green bean harvester that allows for larger yields by eliminating the need for labor-intensive hand harvesting. While the family is committed to production agriculture, they also prioritize consumer education by offering educational farm tours to provide consumers the opportunity to learn where their food comes from through an authentic, hands-on farm experience.
Madelyn Downing, Darke County, Downing Fruit Farm
As seventh generation farmers, Scott and Rachelle Downing carry on a family legacy producing peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries, alongside over 75 varieties of apples. Beyond the orchards, the farm grows high-quality sweet corn, tomatoes and melons, while also offering a diverse selection of flowers, landscaping plants and vegetable starts. The farm is home to several national award-winning apple ciders as well as apple butter, caramel apples, maple syrup, pure honey and a variety of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. By expanding into crops like lettuce, onions, potatoes and asparagus, the farm has extended its market season.
Greg Strausbaugh, Wood County
Greg farms alongside his wife and two children growing corn, soybeans and wheat and is also a licensed electrician. With a challenging farm economy, the Strausbaugh family made the decision to run older equipment that they maintain themselves and share resources with the local farming community. To supplement the farm’s income, Greg owns and operates Point Row Electric, a side venture specializing in agricultural electrical systems. His expertise is primarily focused on essential infrastructure projects, including grain bin setups, pole barns and residential structures.
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Take a walk down memory lane with some of our Young Agricultural Professionals contest winners from years past.Read More
Diversification has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for small farms to address the challenges of market uncertainties.Read More
Winners of the 2025 Growing Tomorrow Grant, Nathan and Jill Parrimans’ small, regenerative family farm is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, community engagement and rural revitalization.Read More
Farmer-beekeeper collaborations are essential for maintaining healthy bee populations and ensuring successful crop pollination.Read More
Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms; finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.Read More
Montgomery County Farm Bureau member Michael Kilpatrick, owner and operator of The Farm on Central in Carlisle, Ohio, speaks frequently on the topic of farmer burnout.Read More
Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.Read More
Farmland should be seen as a national resource is a view encapsulated in Farm Bureau’s recent policy supporting the creation of a national farmland preservation strategy.Read More
Our work in supporting all farms of all sizes takes many forms, with collaboration at the center.Read More