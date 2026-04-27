Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.

Tim Sheeley, Highland County

Maple Valley Farms is a 210-acre, sixth generation farm producing corn, soybeans and hay as well as a herd of beef cattle for show stock and breeding stock. They also raise Boer goats, sheep, club lambs, horses, chickens, ducks and geese. The family owns and operates Hunter Meats slaughterhouse for beef and swine. Hunter Meats, which started in 1928 as a service to the community, now services 17 different counties and gives the Sheeleys an opportunity to sell retail meat to local consumers. The family also raises a variety of poultry including chickens, ducks and geese specifically for local 4-H projects, state fairs and national poultry shows.

Terri Cory, Ross County, Cory Farms

The Cory family’s heritage near Chillicothe dates back to 1798. Today, the farm is operated by Joe and Terri Cory and son, Stephen, producing over 35 varieties of homemade jams, fresh-cut peonies, seasonal produce and a variety of other crops and vegetables. The farm recently purchased a green bean harvester that allows for larger yields by eliminating the need for labor-intensive hand harvesting. While the family is committed to production agriculture, they also prioritize consumer education by offering educational farm tours to provide consumers the opportunity to learn where their food comes from through an authentic, hands-on farm experience.

Madelyn Downing, Darke County, Downing Fruit Farm

As seventh generation farmers, Scott and Rachelle Downing carry on a family legacy producing peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries, alongside over 75 varieties of apples. Beyond the orchards, the farm grows high-quality sweet corn, tomatoes and melons, while also offering a diverse selection of flowers, landscaping plants and vegetable starts. The farm is home to several national award-winning apple ciders as well as apple butter, caramel apples, maple syrup, pure honey and a variety of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. By expanding into crops like lettuce, onions, potatoes and asparagus, the farm has extended its market season.

Greg Strausbaugh, Wood County

Greg farms alongside his wife and two children growing corn, soybeans and wheat and is also a licensed electrician. With a challenging farm economy, the Strausbaugh family made the decision to run older equipment that they maintain themselves and share resources with the local farming community. To supplement the farm’s income, Greg owns and operates Point Row Electric, a side venture specializing in agricultural electrical systems. His expertise is primarily focused on essential infrastructure projects, including grain bin setups, pole barns and residential structures.