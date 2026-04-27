New farmer expansion grant helps grow ag business
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms. Whether it’s adding a beef cattle herd, a direct-to-consumer on-farm market or hosting a group for a glamping weekend at the edge of a wheat field, finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.
In this issue we have a first-person account from Darke County’s Greg McGlinch on first steps small farms should take as they branch out into new endeavors. We talk to members who are Harvest Hosts and Airbnb veterans supplementing their income stream by inviting people to stay overnight on their farms. We also talk to Nationwide about their product refocus on small farming operations, as well as Growing Tomorrow Grant recipients Nate and Jill Parriman who have a growing family and a growing vision for their ag operation’s future in Clermont County.
This issue also includes a topic that encompasses small farms, big farms and all landowners in between – the proliferation of data centers around the state. We have a story about legislation we support in this area, as well as the push for brownfield redevelopment championed by Farm Bureau. Look for all that and much more in the May/June issue.
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Take a walk down memory lane with some of our Young Agricultural Professionals contest winners from years past.Read More
Diversification has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for small farms to address the challenges of market uncertainties.Read More
Winners of the 2025 Growing Tomorrow Grant, Nathan and Jill Parrimans’ small, regenerative family farm is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, community engagement and rural revitalization.Read More
Farmer-beekeeper collaborations are essential for maintaining healthy bee populations and ensuring successful crop pollination.Read More
Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms; finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.Read More
Montgomery County Farm Bureau member Michael Kilpatrick, owner and operator of The Farm on Central in Carlisle, Ohio, speaks frequently on the topic of farmer burnout.Read More
Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.Read More
Farmland should be seen as a national resource is a view encapsulated in Farm Bureau’s recent policy supporting the creation of a national farmland preservation strategy.Read More
Our work in supporting all farms of all sizes takes many forms, with collaboration at the center.Read More