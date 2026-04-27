Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms. Whether it’s adding a beef cattle herd, a direct-to-consumer on-farm market or hosting a group for a glamping weekend at the edge of a wheat field, finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.

In this issue we have a first-person account from Darke County’s Greg McGlinch on first steps small farms should take as they branch out into new endeavors. We talk to members who are Harvest Hosts and Airbnb veterans supplementing their income stream by inviting people to stay overnight on their farms. We also talk to Nationwide about their product refocus on small farming operations, as well as Growing Tomorrow Grant recipients Nate and Jill Parriman who have a growing family and a growing vision for their ag operation’s future in Clermont County.

This issue also includes a topic that encompasses small farms, big farms and all landowners in between – the proliferation of data centers around the state. We have a story about legislation we support in this area, as well as the push for brownfield redevelopment championed by Farm Bureau. Look for all that and much more in the May/June issue.