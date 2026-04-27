May/June 2026 Our Ohio

Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms. Whether it’s adding a beef cattle herd, a direct-to-consumer on-farm market or hosting a group for a glamping weekend at the edge of a wheat field, finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.

In this issue we have a first-person account from Darke County’s Greg McGlinch on first steps small farms should take as they branch out into new endeavors. We talk to members who are Harvest Hosts and Airbnb veterans supplementing their income stream by inviting people to stay overnight on their farms. We also talk to Nationwide about their product refocus on small farming operations, as well as Growing Tomorrow Grant recipients Nate and Jill Parriman who have a growing family and a growing vision for their ag operation’s future in Clermont County.

This issue also includes a topic that encompasses small farms, big farms and all landowners in between – the proliferation of data centers around the state. We have a story about legislation we support in this area, as well as the push for brownfield redevelopment championed by Farm Bureau. Look for all that and much more in the May/June issue.

 

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
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