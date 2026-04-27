New farmer expansion grant helps grow ag business
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
For aspiring homesteaders and direct-to-consumer farming entrepreneurs, the practicalities of establishing and running an operation can be so all-consuming they forget why they began the journey into farming life in the first place.
Montgomery County Farm Bureau member Michael Kilpatrick, owner and operator of The Farm on Central in Carlisle, Ohio, speaks frequently on the topic of farmer burnout.
“While today’s consumers increasingly crave the transparency and connection that food sourced from local farmers provide, many producers remain overwhelmed by thin margins, long hours and the demands of running the business,” he said. “Over time, that complexity starts running the farm instead of the farmer running the farm.”
“The farm should serve your life, not consume it,” Kilpatrick said. “The goal isn’t just productivity. The goal is to build a farm that gives you your life back.”
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Take a walk down memory lane with some of our Young Agricultural Professionals contest winners from years past.Read More
Diversification has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for small farms to address the challenges of market uncertainties.Read More
Winners of the 2025 Growing Tomorrow Grant, Nathan and Jill Parrimans’ small, regenerative family farm is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, community engagement and rural revitalization.Read More
Farmer-beekeeper collaborations are essential for maintaining healthy bee populations and ensuring successful crop pollination.Read More
Small Farms, Big Ventures is the central theme of the May/June Our Ohio magazine. Farm operation diversification can take many forms; finding different avenues for ag income isn’t for the faint of heart.Read More
Montgomery County Farm Bureau member Michael Kilpatrick, owner and operator of The Farm on Central in Carlisle, Ohio, speaks frequently on the topic of farmer burnout.Read More
Faced with the evolving demands of modern agriculture, Ohio’s small farms are finding diversification success through innovation and expansion, creating sustainable futures for their operations.Read More
Farmland should be seen as a national resource is a view encapsulated in Farm Bureau’s recent policy supporting the creation of a national farmland preservation strategy.Read More
Our work in supporting all farms of all sizes takes many forms, with collaboration at the center.Read More