Kilpatrick family

For aspiring homesteaders and direct-to-consumer farming entrepreneurs, the practicalities of establishing and running an operation can be so all-consuming they forget why they began the journey into farming life in the first place.

Montgomery County Farm Bureau member Michael Kilpatrick, owner and operator of The Farm on Central in Carlisle, Ohio, speaks frequently on the topic of farmer burnout.

“While today’s consumers increasingly crave the transparency and connection that food sourced from local farmers provide, many producers remain overwhelmed by thin margins, long hours and the demands of running the business,” he said. “Over time, that complexity starts running the farm instead of the farmer running the farm.”

He advises those specifically preparing for and operating small, direct-to-consumer farms to follow 10 rules and review them frequently:
  • Rule 1: Know what you actually want – Define the life you want so the farm doesn’t define it for you. Ensure the farm matches your personality, capacity and desired lifestyle.
  • Rule 2: Start smaller than you think – Avoid building the “finished farm” on day one. Start with small tests and expand only after a concept proves itself.
  • Rule 3: Ask the hard questions – Be willing to admit when a crop, system or idea isn’t working.
  • Rule 4: Know your numbers – Treat the farm as a business, not a hobby. Understand your costs (packaging, labor, overhead) to ensure profitability.
  • Rule 5: Build a team – Recognize that no one person can do everything; a team makes the business sustainable.
  • Rule 6: Systems create freedom – If a task happens more than three times, it should become a system to reduce stress and mistakes.
  • Rule 7: Know your customer – Focus on solving a customer’s problem and growing what they actually want to buy.
  • Rule 8: Educate your customers – Build trust and loyalty by teaching customers how to use your products and why your farm is unique.
  • Rule 9: Try new things – Stay resilient by experimenting with new crops, products and marketing ideas on a small scale.
  • Rule 10: Smell the roses – Don’t forget why you started farming. Enjoy the life you’re building, and recognize the fulfillment in your progress.

“The farm should serve your life, not consume it,” Kilpatrick said. “The goal isn’t just productivity. The goal is to build a farm that gives you your life back.”

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: