New farmer expansion grant helps grow ag business
Like many small farmers, Julianne McCormick isn’t afraid to jump into new opportunities that can expand her income.Read More
Diversification has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for small farms to address the challenges of market uncertainties. Expanding beyond traditional operations not only buffers farms from external market shocks but also creates new opportunities for growth.
Below are some approaches that farmers can consider:
Agritourism: Hosting farm-to-table dinners, seasonal festivals or educational tours can provide an additional revenue stream while connecting the community to local agriculture.
Direct-to-consumer sales: Selling products directly through farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture programs (CSAs) or online platforms cuts out middlemen and creates stronger relationships with consumers.
Specialty crops: Diversifying with high-value crops such as mushrooms, herbs or heirloom varieties can tap into niche markets and meet demand for unique goods.
Value-added products: Transforming raw products into items such as jams, cheeses or baked goods allows farmers to charge premium prices while adding a personal brand element.
Livestock diversification: Adding poultry, goats or bees not only broadens income streams but also enhances ecology on the farm.
Local partnerships: Partnering with food hubs, cooperatives or local grocers can improve market access while boosting bargaining power for better pricing. By combining several of these approaches, farms can balance risk and reward, creating a more resilient operation ready to withstand pressures.
Nationwide offers customized coverage, risk management tools, preferred pricing on agtech and legacy planning resources to meet the unique needs of small and diversified farm operations.
What’s Next
Visit Heritage Partner, Nationwide’s Ag Insight Center for more information to help you and your farming operation.
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