Jars

Diversification has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for small farms to address the challenges of market uncertainties. Expanding beyond traditional operations not only buffers farms from external market shocks but also creates new opportunities for growth.

Below are some approaches that farmers can consider:

Agritourism: Hosting farm-to-table dinners, seasonal festivals or educational tours can provide an additional revenue stream while connecting the community to local agriculture.

Direct-to-consumer sales: Selling products directly through farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture programs (CSAs) or online platforms cuts out middlemen and creates stronger relationships with consumers.

Specialty crops: Diversifying with high-value crops such as mushrooms, herbs or heirloom varieties can tap into niche markets and meet demand for unique goods.

Value-added products: Transforming raw products into items such as jams, cheeses or baked goods allows farmers to charge premium prices while adding a personal brand element.

Livestock diversification: Adding poultry, goats or bees not only broadens income streams but also enhances ecology on the farm.

Local partnerships: Partnering with food hubs, cooperatives or local grocers can improve market access while boosting bargaining power for better pricing. By combining several of these approaches, farms can balance risk and reward, creating a more resilient operation ready to withstand pressures.

How Nationwide supports small-farm owners

Nationwide offers customized coverage, risk management tools, preferred pricing on agtech and legacy planning resources to meet the unique needs of small and diversified farm operations.

What’s Next

Visit Heritage Partner, Nationwide’s Ag Insight Center for more information to help you and your farming operation.

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: