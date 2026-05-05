Sometimes dreams start to crystallize much faster than anticipated.

Clermont County Farm Bureau members Nathan and Jill Parriman’s dreams of an agriculture oasis started before the ink was dry on their college diplomas. The two met while pursuing their degrees in physical therapy.

“When Nate and I were dating, he told me that he wanted to have a Christmas tree farm. I was like, ‘We just got out of grad school. What do you mean?’” Jill said with a laugh in a video introduction of the couple and their operation, Clover Valley Farm, at Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December.

The Parrimans were the recipients of the 2025 Growing Tomorrow Grant from the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The $100,000 grant is designed to help inspire, encourage and nurture young agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs as they develop creative and transformative ways to address challenges facing today’s agricultural sector.

The Parrimans’ small, regenerative family farm is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, community engagement and rural revitalization. They grow seasonal crops – including those Christmas trees – pumpkins and cut flowers, providing U-cut experiences that invite customers to engage directly with agriculture. The farm also doubles as a seasonal photography venue for many local families and professionals.

“We had a couple photographers reach out to us on Facebook and ask if they could take pictures here,” Jill said. “We turned that into a business and created a booking website and got busier than we ever expected. And as those families came out and were excited about the farm, it inspired us to start agritourism events sooner than expected.”

The long-term goal of Clover Valley Farm is to build a resilient, community-focused farm that supports families, inspires future farmers and strengthens their rural community. Restoring a beautiful, but dilapidated dairy barn on the property using the grant funds will be a big step toward the Parrimans’ goal.

“There’s a need in this area for additional space for the community to gather. We’ve had a lot of demand for that, but we just haven’t had the space to do it yet,” Jill said. “We really think that being able to fix up this barn, it’s going to move us in the right direction and get us there faster than we ever even imagined. We fell in love with this barn. We saw the potential in it. We knew it could be beautiful and we knew it could be a great place for the community to come together.”

The couple, who have four young children, are appreciative of the people and organizations that have helped their dream come a lot closer to reality at a quicker clip than they ever thought possible, including their families.

“Throughout this journey, we found how important it is to have great mentors, and a surprising thing for me is how willing everybody has been to help us,” Nathan said. “They all say, ‘We don’t want you to make the same mistakes we did.’”

The Growing Tomorrow Grant is the brainchild of Mike Boyert, a former Ohio Farm Bureau northeast regional trustee, and his wife, Patti. The goal of the grant is to find a way of ensuring that creative young farmers can access opportunities the Boyerts did not have, and enabling these young professionals to use their skills to alleviate the difficulties facing agriculture today.

“We’re just so thankful for the Farm Bureau and the foundation for helping put this together. And of course, the Boyert family for the vision they had with this grant,” Nathan said. “It’s jumping us forward 10 years. It’s unbelievable.”

KEY POINTS

Nathan and Jill Parriman of Clover Valley Farm are the recipients of the 2025 Growing Tomorrow Grant, a $100,000 award designed to support young agricultural entrepreneurs in developing transformative solutions for the industry.

Clover Valley Farm is a regenerative family farm in Clermont County focused on sustainable agriculture and community engagement through seasonal crops (Christmas trees, pumpkins and flowers), U-cut experiences and a photography venue.

The grant funds will be used to restore a dilapidated dairy barn on the property, which will serve as a much-needed community gathering space and accelerate the farm’s long-term goals by an estimated 10 years.

WHAT’S NEXT

Learn more or apply for the Growing Tomorrow Grant; applications will be accepted from May 1- July 31, 2026.

Why supporting the Growing Tomorrow Grant matters

Those who support the mission of the Growing Tomorrow Grant are inspired by members such as the Parrimans who have a vision for what their operation can be and how it can contribute to both the future of agriculture and their community.

Micah Mensing, Farm Credit Mid-America

“Serving on the selection committee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Growing Tomorrow Grant since its inception has been incredibly rewarding. At Farm Credit Mid-America, investing in the future of agriculture and rural communities is core to our mission, so supporting a program like this is a natural fit. I’ve also had the opportunity to share our financial expertise with applicants ahead of the interview process, helping them think through the financial side of their ideas and prepare them for the next step in their journey. What inspires me most is the excitement and innovative spirit these applicants bring. They’re energized about building something meaningful, trying new ideas and investing back into the communities where they live and work. That kind of passion is exactly what keeps rural communities strong.”

Jenny and Jared Cox, Muskingum County Farm Bureau members

“Supporting the Growing Tomorrow Grant reflects the values that guide our family:

stewardship, opportunity and investing in the next generation of Ohio agriculture. For me, this program blends my love of agriculture and education, two passions that have shaped my life and continue to inspire me. For Jared, this gift is deeply personal. Early in his career, someone took a chance on him, opening doors that helped him grow into the leader he is today. He’s always carried that forward, and our support of this grant

allows us to extend that same belief to young people just beginning their journey. Our hope is that this support helps cultivate leaders who will strengthen Ohio agriculture for years to come. We encourage others to join us in supporting this grant that will grow far beyond our own generation.”

Kristen Rost, Nationwide Foundation

“Supporting the Growing Tomorrow Grant program is a natural extension of the Nationwide Foundation’s long‑standing commitment to strengthening communities and the agricultural families who sustain them. This partnership reflects the core of who we are and how deeply we are grounded in supporting people, rural communities and the industries we were founded alongside. Our shared history with the Ohio Farm Bureau – dating back to Nationwide’s founding – makes this support especially meaningful. It allows us to honor those roots while continuing to invest in the future of agriculture for generations to come.”

Invest in the future of agriculture today! Join Micah, Jared, Jenny, and Kristen by making a gift to support the Growing Tomorrow Grant. .

Photos by Joel Penhorwood and Megan Roell