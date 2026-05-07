How market consolidation impacts small farms
Nationwide offers tools and coverage to help small farmers remain resilient in a consolidating market.Read More
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Market consolidation in agriculture continues to reshape the landscape.
Between 2017 and 2022, the number of U.S. farms dropped by over 7%, while the average farm size increased from 441 to 463 acres. This reflects a long-term trend of consolidation, where fewer, larger entities dominate the market. If you’re running a small or midsize farm, you’ve probably felt the effects. But with the right tools and support, you can stay competitive and resilient.
For many reasons, smaller farms often face more challenges when markets shift. Knowing these challenges is the first step to overcoming them. Challenges include:
Market consolidation happens when a few big players dominate a part of the industry. It’s not just about big farms. It also affects the companies that supply your farm. For example, many of the sectors that provide inputs to farms, such as seed, fertilizer and equipment, are now controlled by just a few large companies. This can lead to higher prices for the products you rely on, fewer choices when it comes to seed varieties or equipment brands, and more dependency on specific suppliers or technologies. Understanding this helps you plan smarter and protect your operation from unexpected changes.
Insurance isn’t just about protecting against disasters; it’s about building a stronger, more stable future for your farm. Whether you’re managing rising input costs, unpredictable weather or planning for the next generation, the right support can make all the difference.
Nationwide offers tools and coverage to help small farmers remain resilient in a consolidating market.
Visit AgInsightCenter.com for more resources and expert tips to help you run a successful business and maintain the safety of your operation.
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