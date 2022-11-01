In a saucepan over medium heat, mix apple juice, water, red pepper flakes, brown sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer making sure to stir occasionally to dissolve the salt and sugar. Remove from heat and add to a large bowl with ice. Once the brine has cooled add the pork chops and marinate for anywhere from 4 to 24 hours. Remove the chops from the brine, rinse with cold water and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper before grilling to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. This recipe was topped with a mustard sauce.