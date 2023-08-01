Apple Upside-Down Cornmeal Cakes

Use a muffin pan with six (1-cup) muffin cups. Put the oven rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Butter muffin cups. Peel and core apples, then cut into 1/3-inch dice. Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderate heat until foam subsides, then cook apples, brown sugar and lemon juice, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced to a glaze and apples are tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in walnuts and divide apple mixture among muffin cups. Pulse together flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal with some small (roughly pea-size) butter lumps. Whisk together egg and milk in a large bowl. Add flour mixture and whisk until just combined. Divide batter among muffin cups and bake until golden and a wooden pick or skewer inserted into the center of a cake comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Run a paring knife around the edge of each cake to loosen. Invert the rack over muffin cups, then invert cakes onto the rack. Serve warm.

Chef’s Note: This is an excellent fall dessert to be served with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.