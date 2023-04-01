Asian Zing Burger

This is a fun way to spice up burger night for your family. Different mushrooms and any fresh veggies can be added. For a healthier option serve on a lettuce wrap without the fried wonton strips.

In a large bowl, mix ground beef, Chinese 5 spice, beef bouillon, garlic powder and salt just until incorporated. Take beef mixture and form four, 1/4 pound patties. Lay on a half sheet pan lined with parchment paper and chill. Meanwhile, preheat a skillet with 2 1/4 tablespoons oil, add shiitake mushrooms and sauté for 1-2 minutes just until they start to darken in color. Then add red wine and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and drain remaining liquid. Place mushrooms on a plate with paper towels to absorb any extra liquid and set aside.

In a fryer or a pot with 2 inches of oil, heat oil to 350 degrees and fry wonton strips until golden and crisp. Season with salt to taste and place strips on a plate with paper towels to absorb extra oil. Remove burger patties from refrigeration and place onto a preheated grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side flipping as little as possible. Remove from heat and rest for 1-2 minutes.

Meanwhile add apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, cold water, garlic, ginger, and cornstarch to a small saucepan. Whisk until cornstarch dissolves, turn heat to medium and stir frequently until it starts to boil. Allow it to boil for 30 seconds or until sauce starts to thicken and appears shiny. Remove from heat and set aside. To build a burger, start with your bun then place the burger patty, mushrooms, wonton strips and then your sweet and sour sauce. Place your top bun on top and enjoy.

