baked beans bread bowl

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To hollow out loaf, begin by taking a knife, 1 inch away from the side, and cut ¾ the way into it. Go around the entire loaf. Take a spoon and put it into one of the ends, lift and follow the cut (you may have to use your hands to get some of it out). Take the bread from inside and cut it into ½-inch slices. Oil, salt and pepper the loaf and slices. Place on cookie sheet and bake 7-10 minutes.

On the stovetop over low heat, combine baked beans, ketchup, mustard, salt and pepper, then add about ¾ of the cheese and allow it to melt. Take the loaf and bread chips out of the oven. If you would like the chips crispier, leave them on the cookie sheet. Pour baked beans into the bread, top it with a little more cheese and stick it back in the oven until the cheese melts. Take out, serve with the bread chips and enjoy.