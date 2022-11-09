Baked honey cinnamon apples

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Core apples, then quarter. Once quartered, quarter them again. Roll lemon until it’s soft, then cut in half and juice it. Toss the apples in the lemon juice and add the cinnamon, making sure to coat the apples. Butter an 8×8 pan, then layer the apples, pouring honey atop each layer. Once you’ve used all the apples and honey, put the butter on top. Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Pull the apples out of the oven and test if they can be easily gone through with a fork. If not, cover again and put back into the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and stir. Serve as a side dish, or top with vanilla ice cream for dessert.