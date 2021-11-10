Beet salad with goat cheese

Beets provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Enjoy them in this salad with savory goat cheese, crunchy walnuts and a light dressing.

Place beets in a saucepan and fill it with water until beets are covered. Bring the beets to a boil and cook until tender, about 20-30 minutes. Drain beats and allow to cool, then cut into cubes.

As beets are cooking, toast walnuts in a skillet over medium-low heat for 3-5 minutes and add maple syrup to toasted walnuts, mixing to coat everything. Remove walnuts from heat and allow to cool.

Add to a small bowl orange juice concentrate, balsamic vinegar and olive oil, whisking ingredients to make salad dressing, then set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add mixed baby greens, walnuts and beets. Lightly mix the greens, walnuts and beets with clean hands.

Serve portions onto a plate and drizzle with dressing and crumbled goat cheese.