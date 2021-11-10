Beet salad with goat cheese

Beets provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Enjoy them in this salad with savory goat cheese, crunchy walnuts and a light dressing.Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 5 beets, cut in half
- 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 10 ounces mixed baby greens
- 1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2.5 ounces goat cheese
Directions
Place beets in a saucepan and fill it with water until beets are covered. Bring the beets to a boil and cook until tender, about 20-30 minutes. Drain beats and allow to cool, then cut into cubes.
As beets are cooking, toast walnuts in a skillet over medium-low heat for 3-5 minutes and add maple syrup to toasted walnuts, mixing to coat everything. Remove walnuts from heat and allow to cool.
Add to a small bowl orange juice concentrate, balsamic vinegar and olive oil, whisking ingredients to make salad dressing, then set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add mixed baby greens, walnuts and beets. Lightly mix the greens, walnuts and beets with clean hands.
Serve portions onto a plate and drizzle with dressing and crumbled goat cheese.