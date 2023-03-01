Blueberry Oatmeal Crisp

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Zest the rind of the lemon and squeeze the juice of half of the lemon in a separate, small bowl. Toss blueberries, with sugar, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 3 tablespoons flour. Place in a 2-quart baking dish. With a fork, combine the butter, brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon and almonds (if using) until crumbled. Sprinkle over the blueberry mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the fruit is bubbly. Cool slightly and serve warm, with vanilla ice cream on top, if desired.