Blueberry Oatmeal Crisp

Blueberry Oatmeal Crisp

Fresh or frozen blueberries work for this recipe, which is best served warm, with vanilla ice cream on top, if desired.

 Makes 8-12 servings

Ingredients

  • Crisp
  • 5 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 lemon
  • Topping
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup oats, rolled or quick
  • 1/2 cup almonds, chopped (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Zest the rind of the lemon and squeeze the juice of half of the lemon in a separate, small bowl. Toss blueberries, with sugar, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 3 tablespoons flour. Place in a 2-quart baking dish. With a fork, combine the butter, brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon and almonds (if using) until crumbled. Sprinkle over the blueberry mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the fruit is bubbly. Cool slightly and serve warm, with vanilla ice cream on top, if desired.
Suggested Tags: