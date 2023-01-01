Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9 x13 baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese and salt and pepper. Mix on low speed with an electric mixer, just until combined. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Drain most of the grease and add the sausage to the egg mixture. In the same skillet, add the bell peppers and onion and sauté for 2- 3 minutes. Add to the bowl with the eggs and stir everything to combine. Pour mixture into a 9 x13 pan and bake for 35-50 minutes or until the edges are set and the center is just barely jiggly. Leftover egg casserole can be stored in the fridge and enjoyed within 3-4 days. Leftovers are delicious reheated in the microwave.

Chef’s note: This is an easy make ahead dish that can be varied with other items you have on hand. You can use any bulk sausage you like; chefs have even used hotdogs as a fun substitution. Feel free to vary the vegetables as well.