Brown sugar sweet potato pie

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a 9-by-2 inch deep pie dish with a pie crust of choice; place in the refrigerator.

Scrub and clean the sweet potatoes and poke each one several times all over. Place each potato on a parchment-lined sheet pan and place in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes. When done, remove sweet potatoes, let cool for 10 minutes and decrease the temperature of the oven to 350 degrees.

Remove the skin from the sweet potatoes and place the potatoes in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat the sweet potatoes on medium high speed until smooth and remove any strings that are on the paddle. Add the dark brown sugar, heavy cream and eggs and beat until combined. Then, add the remaining ingredients. Remove the pie dish from the refrigerator, and pour the pie filling into the dish.

Bake for about 50 to 60 minutes. A pie crust shield is optional. When the pie has a slight jiggle when the side is tapped or moved and the top has set, it is done. Allow the pie to cool on a cooling rack for 1 to 2 hours at room temperature. Once fully cooled, it can be served.