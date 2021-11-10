Butternut squash soup

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut all the ingredients except the sage; leave the sage on the sprigs. Coat the carrots, squash and onion in oil and roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and add the vegetables and all other ingredients, except the heavy cream, into a large stockpot on the stove. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cover. Simmer covered until everything is soft and fully cooked, about 25 minutes. Remove the sage sprigs and add the heavy cream. Using either an immersion blender or a regular blender (If you use a regular blender, blend in batches) and puree the mixture. Be careful, the mixture will be hot. Season to taste.