Butternut squash soup

Roasting the squash, carrots and onions in this creamy soup adds to the flavor.Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 medium-sized butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and cubed
- 1 1 sweet onion, peeled and cubed
- 2 carrots, peeled and cubed
- 2 1/2 cups vegetable stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 5 garlic cloves
- 2 sprigs sage
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cut all the ingredients except the sage; leave the sage on the sprigs. Coat the carrots, squash and onion in oil and roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and add the vegetables and all other ingredients, except the heavy cream, into a large stockpot on the stove. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cover. Simmer covered until everything is soft and fully cooked, about 25 minutes. Remove the sage sprigs and add the heavy cream. Using either an immersion blender or a regular blender (If you use a regular blender, blend in batches) and puree the mixture. Be careful, the mixture will be hot. Season to taste.