Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning with the rest of the dry seasonings, garlic, olive oil and 1 tablespoon melted butter in a bowl and whisk until emulsified. Put aside. Cut the skinned salmon into three equal strips vertically, making sure to start the cuts 3 inches from the top of the filet. Take the left strip of the salmon and cross over the middle strip of the salmon. Take the right strip cross over the middle. Continue this pattern alternating all 3 strips in a braiding fashion until complete. Place sliced lemon on a half sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Set braided salmon on lemons. With a food grade brush, brush seasoned oil all over the salmon until it is equally coated and seasoned. Place rosemary and thyme sprigs on both sides of the salmon. Place salmon in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature is 145 degrees. Combine the other ½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning with the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter. Once salmon is done, plate on desired dish then pour the Cajun butter over top and serve.