Chicken bake

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Roll the yeast dough out until it is ¼ inch thick. Place the cheeses, chicken, onion and ranch dressing on top of the dough in the middle. Fold both ends on top of the filling and then roll the dough to cover the other sides. Place on a half sheet tray and bake for 20 minutes until the dough is golden brown and cooked through. Top with cheddar cheese and place in the oven until melted. Let cool then enjoy.