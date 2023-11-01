Cranberry Compote

 Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 12-ounce packages fresh cranberries
  • 2 oranges, zested and juiced
  • 3 Granny Smith apples, diced
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 cups apple cider

Directions

Combine all ingredients, cover and simmer in a heavy pan until the berries pop: remove the cinnamon stick, reduce liquid, and cool in a serving pan.

Chef’s Note: You can caramelize the sugar before you add the other ingredients for a more interesting flavor. This compote can be done three days ahead and simply pulled out before the meal.
