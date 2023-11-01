Cranberry Compote

This compote can be done three days ahead and simply pulled out before the meal.Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
- 2 12-ounce packages fresh cranberries
- 2 oranges, zested and juiced
- 3 Granny Smith apples, diced
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 cups apple cider
Directions
Combine all ingredients, cover and simmer in a heavy pan until the berries pop: remove the cinnamon stick, reduce liquid, and cool in a serving pan.
Chef's Note: You can caramelize the sugar before you add the other ingredients for a more interesting flavor.