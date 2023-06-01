In a large skillet set over medium-high, heat the olive oil until glistening. Season the chicken breasts with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to skillet and cook until golden on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook until golden on the other side, about 5 minutes longer. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside. In the same skillet, add tomato paste, garlic, fennel seeds and red pepper flakes and cook until just fragrant, about 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes and bring to a simmer, allow to cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and kale, stirring until kale is just wilted, about 3 minutes.

Season with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and add chicken back into the skillet. Allow to cook for 5 more minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken breasts reaches 165 degrees with an instant read thermometer. Serve topped with fresh basil and remaining cheese.