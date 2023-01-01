Drop Dumplings for Soup or Stew

Sift all dry ingredients together, then add milk and mix together. The batter should be thick enough to be scooped off a spoon. Let the combined mixture rest for 10 minutes. Once the boiling stew or soup of choice is nearly done, drop spoonfuls of the batter on top. Be sure that there is plenty of liquid in the pot, but try to keep the dumplings on top of vegetables and meat. Cover and let simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. Do not remove the lid until it is time to check the dumplings; when ready, a toothpick inserted into one of the dumplings should come out clean.

Chef’s note: Don’t forget to give the dumpling batter time to rest before dropping spoonfuls into the stew or soup. This will allow the baking powder time to activate and will result in a fluffier dumpling.