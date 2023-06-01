Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add green beans. Cook beans for 2–3 minutes, until bright green in color and tender crisp. Drain beans then pour into a large bowl of ice water to stop from cooking. Drain again and set aside. In a large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Once butter is melted, add the mushrooms and stir. Cook, stirring regularly, until mushrooms are softened. Add chopped shallots and garlic, stirring to incorporate. Cook for another 2–3 minutes, until garlic is fragrant. Push the mushroom mixture to one side of the skillet. Add remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the other side of the skillet. When the butter is melted, sprinkle flour over butter, whisking constantly. Let the butter mixture cook until slightly browned, about one minute. Slowly whisk in chicken stock until mixture is smooth. Then whisk in milk. With a spatula combine all contents of the skillet together, scraping the bottom and sides folding to incorporate. Turn heat up to medium-high and cook until thickened and bubbly, about 4 minutes, stirring periodically. Remove mushroom mixture from heat and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in green beans, Parmesan, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Transfer to a greased 9×13 casserole dish and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with crispy onions. Bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until bubbly.

Chef’s Note: This is a comforting winter side dish that many are familiar with. Although I love the canned soup and frozen bean version, the use of fresh beans and fresh herbs really makes the dish more lively.