Garlic broccoli ricotta toast with spicy honey

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the broccoli and garlic separately in a single layer on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Generously season with salt and toss the garlic and broccoli in 2 tablespoons of olive oil then place on the top rack of the oven. Roast for 30 minutes until golden brown, or until garlic is tender, flipping halfway through. Place the cut baguettes on a separate half sheet tray. Use the remaining olive oil to coat the baguettes. In the last 10 minutes of the vegetables cooking, place the baguettes on the bottom rack. Take out bread, broccoli and garlic at the end of the roasting time. Let the garlic slightly rest until cool enough to handle. In a small bowl squeeze out cooled garlic. Salt and pepper to taste, add ricotta and mix. In another small bowl add honey, crushed red pepper flakes and white vinegar. Whisk together. Spread ricotta mixture on each baguette and top with roasted broccoli. Plate toast on a favorite dish. Drizzle spicy honey on top of baguettes and enjoy.