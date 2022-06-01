Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Drop the gnocchi in the boiling water and stir, making sure pasta isn’t sticking to the bottom. In another pan on a medium heat, start cooking and reducing the bacon. The gnocchi is done when it’s floating. Strain the gnocchi and set aside, reserving the pasta water. Once the bacon is cooked add in cooked gnocchi and butter and start sautéing the gnocchi. Once golden, add in cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper and mix. Right after mixing, add pasta water and the Parmesan; stir to create the Parmesan sauce. Pour into a serving bowl and garnish with Parmesan and parsley.