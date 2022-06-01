Preheat the grill on high (400 degrees) for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes turn down to medium heat. Place ground beef in a bowl large enough for mixing. Add salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, minced garlic and smoked paprika. Mix well until all ingredients are combined. Form into four, 4-ounce patties and set aside. Spray grilling grates with avocado oil spray. Place patties on the grill, cooking them for 6-7 minutes each side, flipping the patties half way through. Flip when burgers are not sticking to the grill. Once flipped, place the cheese on the patties to allow melting. While the burgers are working, brush melted butter on the buns and grill for about two minutes. Assemble the patties by placing lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle (2 per burger) on the bottom bun. Add the patties on top followed by the top bun and enjoy.