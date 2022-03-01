According to the theory of food pairing, lamb and mint are a scientific match. Try this recipe and see for yourself.

Preheat the grill on high (400 degrees) for 10 minutes, then turn down to medium heat.

For the mint chutney sauce: Combine cilantro, mint, lemon juice, garlic cloves, jalapeño, ginger root, salt and cumin seeds (for a thinner sauce add 1/3 cup of water). Blend in a blender or food processor for 30-45 seconds or until desired texture then place in the refrigerator.

To prepare lamb chops: Place chops in a bowl large enough to mix and pour olive oil over lamb chops, then season generously with salt and pepper. Put rosemary sprigs, thyme sprig and garlic in the bowl with lamb and mix.

To cook: Take mint chutney sauce out of the fridge. Carefully add lamb chops to the hot grill and cook for 3 minutes. Flip lamb chops and cook for another 3½ minutes for medium-well. Let the lamb rest for 5 minutes. Place sauce into side serving bowls and enjoy.