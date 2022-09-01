Grilled zucchini rolls

Chef shares a clever tip to prevent the rolls from unwrapping.

 Makes 16 rolls

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 3 1/2 ounces feta cheese
  • 1 ounce cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon fresh parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat grill to high heat. Grill zucchini and set aside. In a food processor, combine the feta cheese, cream cheese, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pulse until a smooth, consistent mixture forms. Place a spoonful of the feta mixture on the end of a zucchini slice. Slowly roll using consistent pressure. Using a paring knife, make a small cut to tuck the end of the zucchini into. This will prevent the rolls from unwrapping. Top with lemon zest, fresh parsley and olive oil. Plate and serve.
