Hawaiian bread French toast

In a bowl large enough to mix, add eggs, heavy cream, both sugars, vanilla extract, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk until all ingredients are incorporated. In a nonstick skillet on medium heat, add butter, coating the bottom of the pan completely. With clean hands, gradually dip Hawaiian rolls into the mixture coating the bottom and the top of the roll. Continue this process with each roll. Shaking off any excess coating, place the coated rolls in a preheated buttered skillet. Cook until golden brown, then flip. Cook the other side until golden brown. Using a paring knife, slice the strawberries vertically without cutting through the top of the fruit.

To serve, cut French toast in half making a triangle. Fan out the sliced strawberries over top of French toast. Pour maple syrup over top. Finally, put powdered sugar in a spice spoon. Gently hit the spoon against your palm over top of the French toast. Add the mint and enjoy.