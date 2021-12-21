Hot honey baked wings

Preheat oven to 365 degrees. Place chicken in a bowl large enough for mixing. Dry the wings with paper towels for crispy wings. Combine baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cajun seasoning in a small bowl. Set to the side. Coat the wings with olive oil. Add in all dry seasonings and mix well. Place the coated wings on a half sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Place into preheated oven. The wings should cook for 45 minutes (or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees), turning them half way through.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine hot sauce, melted butter and honey and mix well. Simmer on medium- to-low heat for 5-8 minutes. When the wings are finished baking, toss with hot honey sauce in a large bowl. Serve immediately; garnish with fresh parsley.