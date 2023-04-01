Keto Broccoli Salad

This is a great summer BBQ side dish but just as at home on the Thanksgiving table.

In a medium pot or saucepan, bring 6 cups of salted water to a boil. While waiting for the water to boil, prepare a large bowl with ice water. Add broccoli florets to the boiling water and cook until tender, 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and immediately place in the prepared bowl of ice water. When cool, spin the broccoli in a salad spinner. You will need to spin it at least twice. In a medium bowl, whisk dressing ingredients to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss with dressing until ingredients are combined and fully coated in dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

