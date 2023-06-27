Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add mozzarella and cream cheese to a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 45 seconds. Remove from microwave and add in almond flour, egg, baking powder, Italian seasoning, and garlic. Mix with a spoon until well incorporated. Transfer dough onto a large piece of parchment paper and cover with another piece of parchment paper. Flatten out dough using a rolling pin to about ¼-inch thick. Remove parchment paper and shape with hands, if desired. Transfer pizza from the parchment paper onto a baking sheet or pizza stone and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven (keep the oven on) and load your pizza however you like with all of your favorite sauces, cheeses and toppings. Bake pizza for another 5-8 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly.

Chef’s Note: This is a unique keto pizza crust not using riced cauliflower. Since this is pizza, you can garnish this however you would like! Suggestions: oil and garlic with spinach dip, or buffalo chicken with blue cheese would be fun also.