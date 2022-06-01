Have a large pot of salted water boiling for the pasta. While that is reaching a boil, slice the red onion, bell pepper, and mince the garlic. Lastly measure out spices, butter and shrimp. Once the water reaches a boil, add the pasta and stir. Once pasta is fully cooked, strain then rinse with cold water, tossing for about 15 seconds. Then add a little bit of oil to the pasta and toss again to stop it from sticking together. Heat a large nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Once that’s warm, add 3 tablespoons oil and add bell peppers. Sauté for a minute before adding the onion. Once both of those have softened, add garlic, shrimp, seasonings and butter. Cook for another couple minutes until the shrimp is red and fully cooked (120 degrees). Once the shrimp is cooked, add noodles with a squeeze of lemon juice to the pan and mix well together. Put the pasta in a bowl and garnish with green onions and Parmesan.