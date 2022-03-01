Bring water in a heavy-bottomed pot to a boil. Once water is boiling, cook the pasta until desired doneness, then strain. In a small sauce pot bring the heavy cream to a simmer on medium-low heat. Slowly incorporate the smoked Gouda and Parmesan and season with salt and pepper, then cool. Once cooled, combine the cheese mixture and mayonnaise then add in the pasta and fully coat. Finally, add in the microgreens and serve cold.