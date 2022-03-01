Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl measure out Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Finely chop the onion and add it into the mustard mixture and mix well. Butter the bread and add slices of cheese onto both bread halves. Spread the mustard mix onto both slices of the cheese and add ham slices on top. Put the two halves together. Once assembled, grab two sheet trays. Place sandwich on the one sheet tray and place the other baking sheet on top of the sandwich. Bake in the oven for 5-8 minutes until golden brown. Cut a standard sandwich into four triangles for bite-sized hors d’oeuvres and serve with a sauce of your choosing, or simply cut in half and enjoy it the classic way.

NOTE: Double or triple the ingredients to make more than one sandwich to cook between the baking sheets.