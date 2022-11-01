Pumpkin arancini balls

Preheat a deep fryer to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a small pot, add in the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add in the Arborio rice, turn heat to high and stir constantly for 1 minute. Add the white wine and cook until fully absorbed by the rice, about 3-5 minutes. Add 1 1/4 cups chicken stock and cook until all the chicken stock is absorbed by the rice, about 8-10 minutes. Repeat this process twice using all the chicken stock, until the rice is tender and cooked through. Remove from heat and add in the Parmesan cheese, cubed pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, salt and pepper. Then cool to room temperature. Once risotto is cooled to room temperature, weigh out 2 ounces of risotto and shape. Repeat until all risotto is used, then cool until firm. Place flour, eggs and panko into separate containers to bread the risotto. Season each container with salt and pepper. Take a portion of risotto and roll in the flour until every side is covered, next dip into the egg mixture until every side is covered, lasty, roll the portions into the panko until completely covered. Deep fry the breaded risotto portions until golden brown and heated through, about 5 minutes, then enjoy.