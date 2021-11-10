Pumpkin roll with toasted walnut cream cheese filling

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Toast the walnuts in a skillet for 10 minutes, or until darkened and aromatic. Coarsely chop and set aside. This will be for the filling.

In a small bowl, add the dry ingredients, except for the sugars, and stir. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whip the eggs until foamy and pale, then add the pumpkin and vanilla. Whisk until well incorporated. Add the granulated and brown sugar to the eggs and beat until the sugar is fully combined. Fold in the dry ingredients one-third at a time. Let the batter rest for 8 minutes.

As the batter is resting, parchment line and grease a 10-by-15-inch pan. Evenly spread the batter in the pan and bake for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown. On a cutting board, place a floured clean towel or parchment paper on top and flip the cake onto the floured surface. While still hot, carefully and slowly roll the cake by the short end with the towel. Once fully rolled, allow the cake to cool completely while still rolled in the towel. While cooling, make the filling.

Place the cream cheese and butter into a medium-sized bowl and beat on medium-high speed until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Continue to beat until fully and combined. Fold in walnuts. Set aside.

When the cake is fully cooled, carefully and slowly unroll the cake back onto the cutting board to prevent any cracks. Once flat, evenly spread the filling across the entire cake. Be careful not to crack the cake due to the nuts. After the filling is added, begin to carefully roll the cake back into a log shape, beginning with the short end again. When rolling, pull back the towel from the cake at the same time. When the cake is rolled, cover it in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Before serving, cut off the ends on each side, and dust with powdered sugar.