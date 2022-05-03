Red, white and blue ambrosia

No store-bought whipped topping here. Make your own fresh whipped cream for this light and sweet salad.Makes 5 servings
Ingredients
- Whipped cream
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Salad
- 1 cup sour cream
- 8 ounces blueberries
- 12 ounces strawberries, chopped
- 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
Directions
Begin by mixing sour cream, fruit and orange juice in a mixing bowl. Once mixed, fold in the mini marshmallows. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes. In another mixing bowl whisk together heavy cream, sugar and vanilla extract until whipped cream forms. Add more sugar to taste. Place the whipped cream in the refrigerator. Once the salad mix has cooled in the refrigerator, fold in the whipped cream and serve.