Red, white and blue ambrosia

Begin by mixing sour cream, fruit and orange juice in a mixing bowl. Once mixed, fold in the mini marshmallows. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes. In another mixing bowl whisk together heavy cream, sugar and vanilla extract until whipped cream forms. Add more sugar to taste. Place the whipped cream in the refrigerator. Once the salad mix has cooled in the refrigerator, fold in the whipped cream and serve.