Roasted winter salad

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel parsnips, carrots and beets. Cut into oblique/roll cut shapes. Place into a medium mixing bowl. Oil the vegetables in the mixing bowl with 2 ounces of oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the vegetables to an oven-safe pan and bake until tender and golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Combine the white balsamic vinegar, honey, green onion and any remaining salt and pepper in a food processor or use an immersion blender. Very slowly, gradually add in the remaining olive oil in a constant stream until mixture is thickened.

Clean, chop and combine the ice kale and ice spinach (see Chef’s Note). Place the kale and spinach into a mixing bowl and drizzle the balsamic vinaigrette on top. Toss in the dressing. Place the leafy greens on the plate and add the roasted vegetables on top.

Note: Ice spinach and ice kale are vegetables that are grown in winter temperatures. The cold gives the leaves a sweetness. The Chef’s Garden grows some in Huron every year and it was used in this recipe. However, the greens used can be a regular variety.