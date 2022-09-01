Sauteed yellow squash and zucchini

Cut the ends off the squash and zucchini, then cut in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds out of both by tracing alongside them with the metal spoon and scraping them out. Cut squash and zucchini into 1-inch strips, then into large cubes (the smaller they are, the quicker they’ll cook). Finely dice the onion then mince one or two cloves of garlic (NOTE: Placing the knife flat on the clove and pushing down with your palm will make this easier). Add oil to a pan, and turn the heat to medium/medium high to let it get a little warm, then add the squash, zucchini and onion into the pan. Saute until the zucchini and squash is just shy of being soft. Add the garlic, let it get aromatic, and allow the vegetables to get soft enough to stab with a fork. Finally, add salt and pepper to your liking and enjoy.