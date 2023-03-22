This easy-to-make recipe uses ingredients typically on hand. It pairs well with our Berry Delicious Wine Sauce.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. In one bowl, sift together the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Then, mix in chocolate chips. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, wine (or water) and vanilla. Gradually, add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and stir just until combined. Spread contents in prepared pan, and bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out with a few crumbs. Let cool completely before cutting to serve.

Berry Delicious Wine Sauce

3 cups mixed berries of choice, divided

3/4 cup sugar

1 3/4 cup wine (Pinot Noir, Rose, Shiraz, Sweet Red)

1 cinnamon stock or 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 cloves or 3/4 tsp. ground cloves

pinch of salt

Puree 1½ cups of the berries with the sugar, then strain out the seeds. Combine the strained puree and wine in a saucepan, and warm over medium heat. Add cinnamon, cloves and salt, and bring to a simmer, until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in reserved 1½ cups berries. Let cool and serve with brownies and whipped cream.