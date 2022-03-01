Kids can help blend, pour or add the toothpicks to this healthy treat.

Core the apple with an apple corer (or quarter it with a regular paring knife). Cut the apple into cubes for easier mixing. Roll lemon along a cutting board to soften it. Cut in half and squeeze juice into a measuring cup, making sure no seeds go into the juice. Add apples, lemon juice and water into blending device and blend until it’s pure liquid. Pour the liquid into an ice tray and add the toothpicks. Place in the freezer overnight or until completely frozen.

