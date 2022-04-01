Preheat a water bath in a large pan on the stovetop to 176 degrees and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a food processor, pulse all the graham crackers until finely crumbled. Add the cinnamon, melted butter, granulated sugar, and add a little water as needed until the mixture holds its shape when pressed down. Place crust mixture into the bottom of four 4-ounce Mason jars and bake for 10 minutes. Take out of the oven and let cool.

In a medium saucepan, add rhubarb and ¼ cup water. Cover and bring to a simmer for roughly 15 minutes until most of the color is gone from the rhubarb. Strain the liquid; discard the solids. Add 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar and simmer until light syrup forms, about 10 minutes. Add rhubarb syrup on top of the graham cracker crust and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

In another medium saucepan, add blueberries and ¼ cup water. Cover and bring to a simmer for roughly 15 minutes until most of the color is gone from the blueberries. Strain the liquid; discard the solids. Add 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and simmer until light syrup forms, about 10 minutes. Add blueberry syrup on top of the crust and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

In a stand mixer or food processor, add cream cheese, ¼ cup granulated sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Once cream cheese is fully combined with the other ingredients and no clumps remain, add the heavy cream and lemon juice. Pour the cream cheese mixture in the 4-ounce Mason jars on top of the fruit syrups. Screw the lid on the Mason jars, only finger tight, and submerge in the water bath using metal tongs. Keep the mason jars submerged for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Pull the mason jars out of the water bath and cool for 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.