Soy and garlic grilled steak

In a bowl, combine soy sauce, ginger and garlic. Place steak in the marinade and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator for at least one hour, flipping the steak halfway through. Heat grill on high to about 400 degrees. Take steak out of the refrigerator and let it temper to closer to room temperature before grilling. Once warmed up, place the steak on the grill. Once the steak has reached an internal temperature of your likeness, pull it from the grill and let it rest for 4-6 minutes. While it’s resting, slice up the onion, top the steak with the onion or other garnish and enjoy!

Tip: How to get a diamond pattern on a grilled steak

Imagine the face of a clock and place one end-point of the steak at the 2 o’clock position to start the process of getting that beautiful diamond pattern on your steak. Let that go for 3 minutes, then give that steak a quarter turn to the 5 o’clock position and let it grill for another 2 minutes. Flip the steak and repeat placing one end at the 2 o’clock position, cook for another 3 minutes then give another quarter turn and cook for the final 2 more minutes. Using a digital meat thermometer, cook to an internal temperature of about 135 degrees for medium rare. Most New York Strips take about 9-11 minutes to grill.