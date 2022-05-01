street corn salsa

Heat grill to 400 degrees. Once hot, add corn and grill. Turn the corn as each side becomes nice and colored. Once all the ears are cooked, set them aside to cool. In a bowl add red onion, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, Cotija cheese, mayonnaise and chili powder, and then husk and cut corn from cobs. Zest the lime, cut it in half and juice it into the bowl. Mix together, check for seasoning and enjoy.