street corn salsa

Enjoy as a dip or as a delicious topping to tacos and burritos.Makes 3 servings
Ingredients
- 3 ears of corn, partially husked
- 3 jalapenos, small dice
- 1 red onion small dice
- 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2/3 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
- 1 lime. 1 lime zested, 1/2 lime juiced
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Directions
Heat grill to 400 degrees. Once hot, add corn and grill. Turn the corn as each side becomes nice and colored. Once all the ears are cooked, set them aside to cool. In a bowl add red onion, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, Cotija cheese, mayonnaise and chili powder, and then husk and cut corn from cobs. Zest the lime, cut it in half and juice it into the bowl. Mix together, check for seasoning and enjoy.